Ayres Sasaki, Brazilian singer, dies in electrocution during live performance

Tragedy struck the music world when Ayres Sasaki, a talented Brazilian singer and architect, passed away at the age of 35 due to a fatal accident during a live performance. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 13, at the Solar Hotel in Salinópolis, Brazil, where Sasaki was performing to an audience.

During his performance, Sasaki approached a concertgoer who was reportedly soaking wet. As he embraced the fan, the contact between them caused a nearby cable to discharge electricity, resulting in a fatal electrocution for Sasaki, as reported by local sources including Istoé Gente and The Mirror.

Authorities from the Pará Civil Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident. Eyewitnesses have provided initial statements, and expert reports have requested to shed light on what exactly led to the electrical discharge.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, the Solar Hotel, where the performance took place, released a statement expressing their condolences and confirming their cooperation with the authorities in the investigation. They emphasized their commitment to supporting Sasaki’s family during this difficult time.

Sasaki, popular not only for his musical talent but also for his career as an architect and urban planner, was mourned by friends and colleagues alike. Tributes poured in on social media, celebrating his warmth, friendship, and professionalism in both his musical and architectural endeavors.

His wife of 11 months, Mariana, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support from well-wishers during this trying period. In an Instagram post, she thanked everyone for their messages of comfort and assured that she would respond to each one as she coped with the loss.

As the investigation continues and details emerge, the music community and fans of Ayres Sasaki are grappling with the sudden loss of a talented artist whose passion for music and architecture touched many lives.