Tishaa Kumar funeral: THESE bollywood celebs pay tribute to Krishan Kumar’s daughter

Tishaa Kumar, the 21-year-old daughter of Krishan Kumar, a prominent figure in India’s film industry and co-owner of T-Series, has passed away after a prolonged battle with illness. Her tragic demise occurred in a hospital in Germany, where she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The news of Tishaa’s death has deeply saddened her family and friends. Members of the Indian film fraternity, including Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others, gathered in Mumbai to bid farewell to the young soul. Her cousins Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar were visibly distraught as they paid their last respects.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, Tishaa’s funeral had to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions that diverted her cortege to Ahmedabad. The delay added to the emotional strain on her grieving family.

Advertisement

Tishaa Kumar, born into a family deeply rooted in Bollywood, had made a recent public appearance at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ in November 2023. Her presence in the industry, albeit brief, touched many hearts.

Krishan Kumar, her father, is renowned for his contributions as an actor and producer, having co-produced several successful films alongside his nephew Bhushan Kumar. The Kumar family, known for their resilience and achievements in the entertainment world, now faces an irreplaceable loss with Tishaa’s untimely passing.

This solemn occasion serves as a reminder of life’s fragility and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. The outpouring of support from the film community underscores the deep impact Tishaa Kumar had on those around her, despite her young age.

As the family requests privacy during this difficult time, the film industry mourns the loss of a promising young individual whose spirit will be remembered fondly.