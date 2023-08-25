Who was Bray Wyatt? 36-year-old Wrestler passes away

Bray Wyatt, a renowned wrestler who held the WWE World Championship three times, passed away at 36 years old.

Wyatt had been contending with an undisclosed health condition that had prevented his return to the ring since February. However, his family described his demise as unanticipated.

“I was authorized to disclose that earlier this year, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) contracted COVID-19, which worsened his preexisting heart condition. There was notable advancement in terms of his recuperation and potential return. Regrettably, today he experienced a heart attack and succumbed,” was mentioned.

The announcement came from WWE’s content officer, Triple H, who shared on social media that Windham Rotunda, known by his ring name Bray Wyatt, had experienced an “abrupt passing”.

“WWE received with sorrow the news of the demise of Windham Rotunda, recognized as Bray Wyatt, on Thursday, August 24, at the age of 36,” conveyed WWE. “WWE offers its sympathies to the family, friends, and admirers of Rotunda during this time.”

Windham Lawrence Rotunda, born on May 23, 1987, and sadly passed away on August 24, 2023, was a prominent American professional wrestler recognized for his time in WWE. He gained widespread fame using the ring name Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt’s family

Coming from a family deeply rooted in wrestling, Rotunda was the third generation to embrace the profession. His lineage included his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, his father Mike Rotunda, and uncles Barry and Kendall Windham.

His younger sibling Taylor Rotunda, who is also known as Bo Dallas, also pursued a wrestling career. Together, Bray and his brother clinched the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship on two occasions during their stint in WWE’s developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), where they adopted various ring personas from 2008 to 2012.

Bray Watt’s career:

Rotunda briefly appeared on WWE’s primary roster from 2010 to 2011, using the ring alias Husky Harris, notably as a part of The Nexus wrestling faction.

Upon his return to WWE’s revamped developmental territory, now known as NXT, Rotunda underwent a transformation and adopted the persona of Bray Wyatt. Cast as the malevolent leader of The Wyatt Family, a cult residing in the bayou, he made his way back to the main roster in 2013, accompanied by fellow Wyatt Family members Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. This marked his reintroduction to the broader WWE audience.

Subsequently, Wyatt achieved the pinnacle of success by clinching the world championship in WWE three times. He secured the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice, solidifying his status as a top-tier performer.

His accomplishments extended to tag team championships as well. Employing the Freebird Rule, he and Luke Harper shared the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, while he partnered with Randy Orton. Additionally, he captured the Raw Tag Team Championship alongside Matt Hardy.

After a hiatus from August 2018 to April 2019, Wyatt returned with a new gimmick—a multiple personality disorder. He oscillated between “good” Bray Wyatt, resembling Mr. Rogers, and the grotesque horror-themed monster clown, The Fiend.

Released in July 2021, he surprised with a comeback in October 2022, introducing a character claiming to be his “real-life” self, integrating various personalities. Sadly, a break from February 2023 due to COVID-19 was followed by his unexpected demise from a heart attack in August. In his second return, he managed just one televised match at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Many others paid condolences to the star:

Dwayne Johnson mentioned on X “Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in-ring work and connection with the @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.

My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.

Mick Foley mentioned “RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen.