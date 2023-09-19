Who is David Taylor, 2023 World Wrestling Champion?

Olympic gold medalist David Taylor secured his third world wrestling championship title by pinning his rival, Hassan Yazdani of Iran, during the ongoing championships in Belgrade. The United States has had a strong start, claiming the first three gold medals of the competition.

In the climactic six-minute 86kg freestyle final, Taylor maintained a commanding lead of 9-3. With a mere 2.6 seconds remaining on the clock, he executed a decisive move, pinning Yazdani and sealing his victory.

Now, let’s delve into the background of this accomplished athlete.

David Morris Taylor is a prominent American freestyle and folkstyle wrestler, competing primarily in the 86-kilogram weight class. His crowning achievement came in 2021 when he clinched the Olympic gold medal, triumphing over the reigning Olympic and World Champion, Hassan Yazdani. This impressive feat mirrored his performance at the 2018 World Championship, where he also claimed the world title.

Taylor’s journey in freestyle wrestling began in April 2010 when he clinched the University US National title. In 2012, he participated in the US Olympic Team Trials, finishing with a respectable 3-2 record.

The 2021 World Championships saw Taylor as the runner-up, narrowly missing the top spot after facing Yazdani once again. However, he rebounded at the 2022 World Championships, avenging his previous loss to Yazdani and regaining his world championship title.

More about David Taylor:

Having earned the distinction of being an Olympic medalist, Taylor was granted the privilege of automatically representing the United States at the 2021 World Championships, bypassing the need for domestic competition to secure a spot on the US World Team.

In addition to his wrestling prowess, Taylor is associated with Adidas. In 2015, they jointly launched a line of wrestling gear called “M2,” a nod to Taylor’s college nickname, “Magic Man.” This moniker was bestowed upon him following a collegiate match in which he ingeniously turned a challenging situation to his advantage. The M2 line initially featured wrestling shoes but has since expanded to include clothing, posters, and events sponsored by Adidas.