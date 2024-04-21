Wrestler Anshu Malik secures Olympic quota, Mansi falters in semis

Asian Wrestling Oly Qualifiers: Aman Sehrawat falls at last hurdle as India falters in freestyle
Jaideep, in men's 74kg, was eliminated in the quarterfinals while Sumit too lost at the same stage in the men's 125kg division.
World Wrestling Championship silver medalist Anshu won both her bouts by technical superiority in Bishkek.
Wrestler Anshu Malik clinched the Olympic quota in women’s 57 kg category after beating Laylokhon Sobirova of Uzbekistan by 11-0 at the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament on Saturday.
World Wrestling Championship silver medalist Anshu won both her bouts by technical superiority in Bishkek.
Mansi Ahlawat faltered at the last hurdle as she missed out on a quota after losing 0-6 to reigning Asian Games Champion in the 62 kg semis.
Advertisement
Advertisement