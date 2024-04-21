Logo

Logo

# Sports

Wrestler Anshu Malik secures Olympic quota, Mansi falters in semis

World Wrestling Championship silver medalist Anshu won both her bouts by technical superiority in Bishkek.

IANS | New Delhi | April 21, 2024 12:15 pm

Wrestler Anshu Malik secures Olympic quota, Mansi falters in semis

Wrestler Anshu Malik secures Olympic quota, Mansi falters in semis

Wrestler Anshu Malik clinched the Olympic quota in women’s 57 kg category after beating Laylokhon Sobirova of Uzbekistan by 11-0 at the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament on Saturday.

World Wrestling Championship silver medalist Anshu won both her bouts by technical superiority in Bishkek.

Mansi Ahlawat faltered at the last hurdle as she missed out on a quota after losing 0-6 to reigning Asian Games Champion in the 62 kg semis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Sports

IOC launches Paris 2024 official mobile game

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the official mobile game for the Paris 2024 Olympics - Olympics Go! Paris 2024 - was launched to provide truly Olympic gaming experience to the fans.