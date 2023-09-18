Who is Vrishank Khanal? Prajakta Koli announces engagement with her long time partner

Prajakta Koli, the popular content creator, recently announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. The couple, who has been together for over a decade, has finally taken their relationship to the next level, sparking excitement among their fans.

Vrishank Khanal, aged 34, hails from the picturesque city of Kathmandu, Nepal. His academic journey took him to the prestigious University of Cambridge, where he laid the foundation for his future. Later, he pursued his legal studies at DY Patil College of Law, affiliated with the University of Mumbai.

Within his family, Vrishank is the son of Jagan Khanal and Sabina Khanal. He also has a sister named Manogya Khanal, forming a close-knit unit that supports one another.

Beyond his academic pursuits, Vrishank is an avid bike enthusiast, showcasing a passion for the thrill of the open road.

The story of Vrishank and Prajakta’s love story is one that began over a decade ago. They were introduced through a mutual friend when Vrishank was 22, and Prajakta was just 18. Since that fateful meeting in 2011, their relationship has grown and blossomed, standing the test of time.

Professionally, Vrishank Khanal has made notable strides in his career. He began his journey at the renowned Canadian multinational corporation, Thomson Reuters, where he took on roles related to project consultancy, legal executive, and discovery service analyst.

His expertise and dedication eventually led him to a managerial position at Morgan Stanley, a significant milestone in his professional life.

The engagement of Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal marks a joyful chapter in their enduring love story. As they embark on this new journey together, their supporters eagerly await the celebrations and happiness that lie ahead for the couple.