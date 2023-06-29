Who Is Prajakta Koli? MostlySane’s Journey from YouTube Sensation to Novelist

Youtuber and actress Prajakta Koli, known as MostlySane, has surprised her fans with an exciting new venture. On her 30th birthday, she took to her YouTube channel to make a special announcement in a weekly #RealTalkTuesday video. Prajakta revealed that she is venturing into the world of novels, much to the anticipation of her millions of Instagram followers.

But who is Prajakta Koli? Born and raised in Thane, she had a passion for radio from a young age and dreamt of becoming a radio jockey in sixth grade. Prajakta’s career has seen remarkable achievements. In July 2020, she released a short film called “Khayali Pulao,” which focused on female empowerment in rural Haryana. She then made her acting debut in the Netflix series “Mismatched,” which premiered in November 2020.

Prajakta’s accomplishments have been recognized by various platforms. In February 2019, she was featured in Forbes’ prestigious “30 under 30” list and also found a place in Outlook Business Magazine’s “Women of Worth” list. Additionally, she was named one of Entrepreneur India’s “35 under 35” and won Cosmopolitan’s “YouTuber of the Year” award.

In January 2022, Prajakta was appointed as UNDP India’s inaugural Youth Climate Champion. This role involves engaging with young minds to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of climate change, global warming, and biodiversity loss.

Prajakta’s loyal fans, who lovingly refer to themselves as the DumDum Army, eagerly await her upcoming book. Alongside her successful career, she has collaborated with notable Bollywood actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Kajol on various projects.

Prajakta comes from a family with diverse backgrounds. Her father, Manoj Koli, transitioned from real estate business to being a restaurateur, while her mother, Archana Koli, is a phonetics and language teacher. Prajakta is currently in a relationship with Vrishank Khanal, who is a lawyer.

In her announcement video, Prajakta shared that the idea to write her own novel struck her earlier in 2023. During the lockdown, her creative mind flourished with various concepts that could be adapted for web series, episodic content, and even cinematic projects. One of these ideas carried a profound personal meaning. In April 2023, she began the writing process, originally envisioning it as a concept note for a potential series pitch to OTT platforms. However, it quickly evolved into 25 pages of a book, which marked the beginning of the destined novel it was meant to be. The title chosen for the novel is “Too Good To Be True.”