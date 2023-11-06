Drunk youth behind the wheel kills woman, injures three in Delhi

A woman in her 40s died while three people were injured after they were hit by a speeding car in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, the car was driven by Vinay (23), a resident of Najafgarh. The youth was inebriated while driving the vehicle. He was later booked under relevant sections of IPC for negligent driving.

The deceased has been identified as Neetu, and the injured Harish (56), Seema (46) and Rekha (46). All four, including the deceased, worked as domestic help. They were on their way to work in the wee hours when they met with the accident.

Advertisement

They were rushed to the AIIMS trauma center as soon as a police team, led by a SHO, reached the accident site.

The incident was reported at the Archana red light crossing at Greater Kailash when the speeding vehicle hit the victims who were crossing the road, the police said.

A police official said Vinay, the accused driver, was coming from the Moolchand side and heading towards Chirag Delhi when the incident occurred.

He worked as a private financer with his relative and along with his associates celebrated his uncle’s birthday at CR Park. In the wee hours, he, along with one of his friends, borrowed the car from a third person to fetch something to eat. The accident occurred at the bus stop at Archana red light while the duo were on their way back, the police official added.

The police are adding another section to the case with regard to a fake police signage found on the vehicle, against the vehicle owner who has been identified as Lov Kush.

It has been revealed that the accused procured the Delhi Police signage from the internet and affixed it to the car windshield even though the owner is not related to a police officer, the police official said.