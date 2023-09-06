Who is Vignesh Shivan? Husband of Jawan’s Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara takes on the role of the female lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie “Jawan” and participates in numerous action sequences within the Atlee-directed film. The inaugural individual poster featuring Nayanthara for “Jawan” has been unveiled. Let us look at Vignesh Shivan, her husband.

Who is Vignesh Shivan ?

Vignesh Shivan, born on September 18, 1983, is a versatile Indian filmmaker involved in Tamil cinema. He serves as a director, producer, actor, singer, and lyricist, contributing his talents to a wide range of film genres.

Shivan’s educational journey began at Santhome Higher Secondary School in Mylapore, Chennai. Subsequently, he pursued his studies at Vanavani Matriculation Higher Secondary School, located within the premises of IIT Madras.

Shivan’s personal life has been intertwined with actress Nayanthara since their collaboration on the film “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan” in 2015.

Their engagement was officially announced in 2021, and they exchanged vows on June 9, 2022, at the splendid Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. Notably, the couple welcomed twin boys on October 9, 2022, with the assistance of a surrogate.

More about Vignesh Shivan:

After enlisting Dharan to compose the music, Vignesh Shivan presented the film to producers, Gemini Film Circuit.

Subsequently, he approached Silambarasan, and both parties reached an agreement to transform it into a feature film titled “Podaa Podi” in 2012. Shanaya Telefilms, the joint producers, generated anticipation by releasing a series of posters in June 2008 to promote the film.

Simultaneously, Silambarasan and Vignesh embarked on a scouting mission in Canada, where they secured filming locations in Orillia and Toronto through negotiations with Mayor Ron Stevens.

However, the film endured a lengthy production period, spanning nearly four years, before finally hitting the screens in October 2012, receiving a mixed reception.

Vignesh Shivan then diversified his involvement in the film industry by assuming roles as a lyricist, directing independent music videos, and making a cameo appearance as an engineer in “Velaiyilla Pattathari” (2014), alongside Dhanush. His second project, “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan” (2015), experienced numerous changes in cast and production studios before settling on Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as the lead actors, with Dhanush serving as the producer.

For his third endeavour, “Thaanaa Serndha Koottam,” he joined forces with Suriya and Keerthy Suresh, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara ventured into film production by establishing Rowdy Pictures, responsible for producing films like “Pebbles” (2021) and “Rocky” (2021).