They have given OBC certificates to Muslims overnight, Modi roasts opposition in Haryana

Continuing his ‘Muslim appeasement’ charge against the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that they (INDIA alliance) have issued OBC certificates to Muslims and that too to “infiltrators”.

Addressing an election rally in Haryana’s Bhiwani, PM Modi charged, “In West Bengal, they have issued OBC certificates to Muslims overnight and that too to infiltrators. The High Court has invalidated all the OBC certificates issued to Muslims in the last 10-12 years.”

The prime minister asserted that the Congress would even arrest those who take Ram’s name in Haryana. “No work gets done in Haryana without saying Ram-Ram. But if Congress had its way, they would arrest anyone who takes Ram’s name in Haryana. Congress wants to remove Ram from the entire country. As long as Congress was in power, it did not allow the Ram Temple to be built. Congress even boycotted the Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha,” the PM said.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of insulting the national flag.

“Congress not only insults our faith but also our tricolor. Who did not allow the hoisting of tricolour in Kashmir for 70 years? The Congress. Today these people are saying… if they come to power, they will implement Article 370 again,” he said.

He said Modi is a tried and tested servant but It is not known who is on the other side (opposition). ”Today the whole world is watching the success of Haryana’s ghee and butter. All anti-India forces remain active but Modi will not bow down to them. Now Modi has a lot of work to do to repay your debt,” he said.