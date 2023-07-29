Meet Muthulakshmi, the widow of the infamous Indian bandit and sandalwood smuggler, Veerappan. Audience expects to know more about her in the true crime docu-series, ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’. Director Selvamani Selvaraj is all set to bring the story in an awaited Netflix series. After her husband’s demise at the hands of the Special Task Force in 2004, Veerappan’s wife Muthulakshmi resided in Salem, Tamil Nadu, India, where she had political ambitions, leveraging her husband’s “Robin Hood” image to aid the people.

Who is Veerappan’s wife Muthulakshmi?

Born in Neruppore village, Dharmapuri District in Tamil Nadu, Muthulakshmi tied the knot with Veerappan in 1990, and together, they lived deep within the forests of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala’s border areas.

The life of Muthulakshmi took a tumultuous turn when the police arrested her multiple times on charges of aiding and abetting various crimes and murders committed by her husband Veerappan’s gang.

Notably, Muthulakshmi’s involvement in the infamous kidnapping of Kannada actor Rajkumar alongside Veerappan is well-known. They held the actor in captivity for 108 days. They demanded a huge ransom to set the actor free.

Despite police efforts, Veerappan managed to evade capture, leading to her arrest on several charges, including killing police personnel in the Palar blast, elephant killings, and sandalwood smuggling.

Through a series of legal battles, Muthulakshmi faced several charges, yet she was acquitted of most of them. Determined to make a positive impact, she announced her plans to engage in social service activities to assist those affected by law enforcement agencies while supporting Veerappan.

Muthulakshmi, a mother of two daughters pursuing engineering studies in Tamil Nadu, continues to embrace her husband’s legacy, standing up for his portrayal in the film ‘Attahasa’ and receiving compensation before its release.

As ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ uncovers various aspects of Veerappan’s life, viewers will also gain insight into the complex journey of Muthulakshmi, whose life intertwines with the enigmatic criminal’s infamous tale.