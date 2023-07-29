Who is Selvamani Selvaraj, director of ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’?

Selvamani Selvaraj, a prominent South Indian director, is the mastermind behind the much-awaited true crime docu-series, ‘The Hunt for Veerappan,’ set to premiere on OTT on August 4. As the director of the series, Selvaraj aims to shed light on the enigmatic life of India’s infamous outlaw, Veerappan, whose story has remained veiled in the dense forests of South India for so long.

Who is Selvamani Selvaraj?

Renowned for his diverse body of work, Selvamani Selvaraj has left an indelible mark in the world of cinema with movies like Nila (2016), Life of Pi (2012), and Kaantha.

He has also showcased his writing prowess through the critically acclaimed series ‘Thavamai Thavamirundhu,’ which features actors like Anitha Nair, Pasanga Ravikumar, and Sandhya Ramachandran.

Speaking about his latest venture, ‘The Hunt for Veerappan,’ Selvaraj expressed his fascination with the notorious outlaw and the mystique surrounding his persona. Veerappan, infamous for his criminal activities, also earned the moniker ‘Robin Hood’ among certain sections of society. The docu-series takes a meticulous approach, delving into the complexities of Veerappan’s life, unearthing untold stories, and exploring unexplored facets.

The series is a compelling compilation of firsthand accounts from individuals who were close to Veerappan, as well as those who tirelessly pursued him. From unveiling the challenges faced by the authorities during the hunt to providing a deep socio-political commentary on the disparities within society, ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ promises to unravel a captivating tale of disorder.

Viewers experience an immersive four-part presentation of the docu-series in Tamil and English. Furthermore, the makers will make the docu-series accessible in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, ensuring audiences across various regions can participate in the pulse-pounding chase and uncover Veerappan’s untold story in their preferred language.

Through ‘The Hunt for Veerappan,’ Selvamani Selvaraj aspires to bring to the forefront the hidden truths and untold narratives that have long been buried in the dark shadows of history, making this docu-series a highly anticipated and riveting exploration into the life of one of India’s most infamous outlaws.