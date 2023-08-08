Who is Vaibhav Taneja Indian-American appointed Tesla’s CFO

Indian-origin Zachary Kirkhorn, the previous CFO, stated his intention to step down, and Vaibhav Taneja is his new replacement, the manufacturer announced in a company filing on Monday.

After Kirhorn, Tesla’s Master of Coin and finance leader for the previous four years resigned from the position, Mr. Taneja, 45, was named Tesla CFO in addition to his present position as leader Accounting Officer (CAO) of the US-based electric vehicle giant.

A 13-year period of “tremendous expansion and growth” was characterized in the company filing as Mr. Kirkhorn’s time spent working for the Elon Musk-led American EV behemoth.

“Tesla acknowledges Mr. Kirkhorn’s valuable contributions. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Kirkhorn will continue to work for Tesla through the end of the year, the company said.

Vaibhav Taneja, our Chief Accounting Officer, will take over as CFO from Mr. Kirkhorn, Tesla stated this morning, according to Mr. Kirkhorn’s LinkedIn page.

“Working here has been a unique experience for me, and I’m really happy with the progress we’ve made since I started more than 13 years ago. I would like to thank Tesla’s bright, enthusiastic, and hard-working staff, who have accomplished things that many others believed (were) impossible, while I change my responsibilities to assist this transition. For his leadership and positivity, which have motivated so many people, I also want to thank Elon,” the speaker added.

Since May 2018, Mr. Taneja has held the positions of corporate controller and chief operating officer of Tesla. He worked for SolarCity Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of solar panels that Tesla acquired in 2016, in a number of financial and accounting positions from March 2016 until May 2018, when he assumed the position of Assistant Corporate Controller.

Prior to that, Mr. Taneja worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers between July 1999 and March 2016 in both India and the US, according to a filing with the corporation.