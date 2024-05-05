Youth voter registration surges in Delhi

The Office of Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) on Sunday said the concerted efforts of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities have helped in a significant surge in youth voter registration across the national capital.

“The final Electoral Roll published on January 22, 2024, shows a significant increase in the number of first-time voters in Delhi. The latest data reveals a remarkable increase from 1,47,074 to approximately 2.43 lakh first-time voters enlisted in the voting list. The final figure would increase upto approximately 2.5 lakh after the publication of Supplementary Electoral Roll,” it said.

Delhi CEO P Krishnamurthy said this achievement stands as a testament to the effective implementation of voter awareness campaigns targeting the youth demographic.

Krishnamurthy said through extensive engagement initiatives, including Chunav Pathshalas (11,458), Electoral Literacy Clubs (Schools -1,003 and Colleges-119) and Voter Awareness Forums (192), have been decisive in mobilising young citizens to register themselves for the voter list.

SVEEP activities have been conducted on a large scale, encompassing a diverse range of initiatives such as street plays, drawing competitions, essay writing competitions, slogan contests, painting competitions, and voter awareness rallies across various districts. These activities have not only fostered awareness but have also instilled a sense of responsibility and participation among young voters, the Office of the CEO said.

“Election awareness campaign was undertaken exclusively for the mass awareness of the self-help group women voters in the various parts of the city. Through this awareness campaign, the women voters were educated and motivated to participate in large numbers in the voting process for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi,” it said.

Voting in the seven parliamentary seats in Lok Sabha is scheduled to take place on May 25.