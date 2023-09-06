Who is Swati Sachdeva? Standup comedian gets called out for anti-reservation remark

Recently, comedian Swati Sachdeva stirred up controversy with a post on her Instagram, where she shared a joke related to reservations. Her post garnered attention, but not the kind she might have expected. Let’s take a closer look at who Swati Sachdeva is.

Swati Sachdeva is a well-known figure in the world of Indian comedy and digital content creation. She’s not just a comedian but also a social media personality and a prolific writer.

Born on April 20, 1995, in New Delhi, India, Swati Sachdeva comes from a Hindu Punjabi family. Her educational journey took her to the University of Delhi, where she pursued her graduation, and later to Amity University in Noida, where she delved into the realms of Advertising and Marketing.

Swati’s career path took an interesting turn when she joined the Isobar company in 2019. However, her true passion lay in comedy, and she set her sights on becoming a stand-up comedian. Her journey in the world of comedy kicked off when she participated in the TV show “Comicstaan,” a platform for aspiring comedians. She not only participated but also made it to the Top 20 of the show, which aired on Amazon Prime.

What did Swati Sachdeva do?

Now, coming back to the Instagram post that stirred the recent controversy. In response to a query about when she would perform at IIT Delhi, with the user jokingly asking her to reserve a seat, Sachdeva replied with, “Quota wali aadatein gayi nahi tumhari [your quota habits haven’t disappeared].”

This response didn’t sit well with many. They believed that it carried casteist undertones. As a result, the post was eventually deleted. It’s worth noting that a significant number of comedians in India come from upper-caste backgrounds, and some have faced criticism in the past for making jokes that target reservation policies.

Despite deleting the post, Swati Sachdeva has not issued any clarification or statement regarding the controversy. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the responsibilities and sensitivities involved in comedy, especially in a diverse and complex society like India.