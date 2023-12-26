Abhishek Upmanyu’s stand-up special ‘Employee No.1’ makes waves

In the digital realm dominated by viral content, stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu has once again struck comedic gold with his latest stand-up set, “Employee No.1,” causing waves on the YouTube platform. Since its upload on December 21, the performance has garnered an impressive 10 million views, firmly establishing itself as a trending sensation.

The comedic journey unfolds as Upmanyu transports his audience to the quaint town of Talwandi Sabo in Punjab, recounting his experiences during an internship. In a masterful display of storytelling, he provides viewers with glimpses of the town, his workplace, and various intriguing encounters. Notably, Upmanyu addresses societal issues such as drug problems among the youth and early pregnancies, infusing these weighty topics with his signature wit and humor.

The stand-up virtuoso has received a deluge of positive comments from captivated viewers. One enthusiastic user expressed, “A 40-minute Abhishek stand-up is exactly what I needed for a semester break entertainment,” while another commended his storytelling prowess, stating, “You literally took the audience to the places with your storytelling.”

Prior to the resounding success of “Employee No.1,” Upmanyu had already left an indelible mark on the digital landscape with his repertoire of videos on YouTube. His previous set, ‘Jealous of Sabziwala,’ boasts an impressive 20 million views, attesting to his enduring popularity. Additionally, his comedic bits, such as ‘Health Anxiety’ and ‘Tongue Issues,’ not only captivated YouTube audiences but also went viral on Instagram and Facebook, further solidifying his status as a comedic sensation across multiple platforms.

Abhishek Upmanyu, born on May 19, 1990, in New Delhi, India, is not only a stand-up maestro but also a distinguished writer and editor. His notable contributions include appearances on “On Air with AIB” (2015) and the recently acclaimed “Bas Kar Bassi” (2023), as well as the comedic gem “Masala Sandwich” by Amit Tandon (2023). With a growing legion of fans and a knack for seamlessly blending humor with societal commentary, Upmanyu continues to carve his niche in the world of stand-up comedy.