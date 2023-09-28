Who is Sid Puri? Bengaluru techie encounters with Sundar Pichai in San Francisco

In an unexpected twist of fate, Bengaluru-based techie Sid Puri recently found himself rubbing shoulders with none other than Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the bustling streets of San Francisco. Sid Puri, who currently plays a pivotal role in the growth development of Retool, a business web development company, shared his remarkable encounter on social media, sending ripples across the digital realm.

Taking to Twitter, Puri candidly recounted his serendipitous meeting, writing, “go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street.” This chance rendezvous left him in awe of the tech titan’s presence.

Sid Puri’s enthusiasm didn’t stop there; he also shared his memorable moment on LinkedIn, noting, “Landed in SF last week, jet-lagged after 1.5 days of traveling. Just to see Sundar Pichai walking down the street and getting my photo op.” His candid snapshot with Pichai swiftly garnered attention, thrusting him into the limelight.

Advertisement

go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street. pic.twitter.com/BJitwCw0EE — Sid Puri (@PuriSid) September 25, 2023

Before joining Retool, Puri lent his expertise to bounceshare, an India-based ride-sharing platform akin to Rapido, where bike owners assist commuters in navigating city streets efficiently. This stint added to his eclectic work experience, which also includes a tenure with Urban Company, a vibrant community comprising over 30,000 trained service professionals who thrive by leveraging the platform.

Sid Puri’s academic journey led him to the hallowed halls of the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned his degree, laying the foundation for his subsequent ventures in the tech industry.

Sid Puri’s unexpected encounter with Sundar Pichai not only thrust him into the spotlight but also underscores the unpredictable nature of life in the tech-savvy city of San Francisco.