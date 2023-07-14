Who is Ruslaan Mumtaz: Actor’s Return from Flood-Stricken Manali Sheds Light on His Journey

Breaking free from the confines of Manali after days of being stranded, popular actor Ruslaan Mumtaz has safely returned to Mumbai, expressing his heartfelt gratitude through a series of touching notes. His recent ordeal in the flood and landslide-stricken region has garnered significant attention, prompting us to delve deeper into the life of this actor.

Ruslaan Mumtaz is an acclaimed Indian film and television actor, known for his versatile performances. His foray into Bollywood commenced in 2007 with his debut film, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. Notably, in 2013, he ventured into television with the character Dhruv in the popular series Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. Adding to his repertoire, Mumtaz captivated audiences in 2019 with his role as Sam, a brilliant coder responsible for creating an extraordinary artificially intelligent virtual girlfriend, in Season 3 of the web series A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend.

Born into a family immersed in the entertainment industry, Mumtaz is the son of renowned Marathi actress Anjana Mumtaz, while his father, Sajid Mumtaz, is a professional associated with Air India. Interestingly, prior to his acting career, Mumtaz honed his dancing skills under the tutelage of the acclaimed Shiamak Davar for a span of two years. In a twist of fate, he was initially the director’s top choice for the lead character in the widely acclaimed film Slumdog Millionaire, a role that eventually went to the actor Dev Patel.

Mumtaz’s personal life also adds a touch of warmth to his charismatic persona. In 2014, he tied the knot with Nirali Mehta, and the couple now cherishes the joy of parenthood with their two beautiful children. Born in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, he is 40 years old.