Who is Rounak Gulia, wrestler accused of cheating Delhi cop takes this step

A woman wrestler from Hisar reportedly cut her wrist at her residence, alleging she was “falsely” accused of defrauding a police officer of approximately ₹50 lakh. Rounak Gulia informed reporters in Hisar that she had slit her wrist at home on Tuesday and was currently in a hospital.

Delhi Police officer Deepak Sharma, who serves as an Assistant Superintendent at the Delhi Prisons Department, had recently filed a complaint against Rounak and her husband, Ankit Gulia, accusing them of fraudulently taking more than ₹50 lakh from him by enticing him with substantial profits if he invested in their health supplement business.

In her defense, Rounak claimed that Deepak Sharma and her husband were acquainted and had previous financial dealings related to some business. She insisted that she was in Hisar and not on the run, contrary to Sharma’s claims.

Rounak stated, “On March 2, Deepak Sharma alleges that my husband and I took cash from him, but on that date, I was in Belarus for training. There was no deposit in my account. The company that Sharma mentioned closed over a year ago. I am facing false accusations and harassment.”

The wrestler, who also appeared on a reality show in 2021, revealed that she learned about the accusations a few days ago while preparing for her practice. Distressed by the situation, she slit her wrist and woke up in the hospital. She called for a fair investigation into the matter.

The Hisar Police confirmed that they are investigating the allegations. A Hisar police official said, “We have recorded her statement, and investigations are ongoing.”

More about Rounak Gulia case:

Interestingly, Deepak Sharma is popular for his interest in bodybuilding and appeared on a reality TV show in 2021. He met Rounak Gulia on the show, where she was also a contestant. During the show, Rounak introduced herself as a performer and mentioned that her husband was a well-known entrepreneur in the healthcare products industry, as stated by the Delhi police earlier.

In May 2022, Rounak introduced Sharma to her husband, Ankit Gulia, at the launch event of their supplement brand, where Rounak held a directorial role, according to the FIR filed at Madhu Vihar Police Station in East Delhi. In January, Rounak informed Sharma that her husband’s business was thriving and they were making substantial profits. He also said that they required additional funds to expand their brands and open more outlets.

Rounak persuaded Sharma to invest ₹50 lakhs. He promised her husband could provide him with a 10 to 15 per cent profit with no share in losses. She also offered him the opportunity to become a brand ambassador for the company and brand, according to the FIR. Sharma agreed to invest, expecting a 15 per cent profit. Starting in February of that year, he transferred ₹43 lakh into Ankit’s account. The person received an additional ₹8 lakh in cash on multiple occasions. In April, Sharma alleged he received betrayal from the couple and filed a complaint.