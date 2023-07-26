Who is Rimma Malhotra at whom Kiara Advani blew kisses while walking the ramp?

Actress Kiara Advani transformed as ‘Barbie’ and strutted down the runway as the star of India Couture Week 2023. Sidharth Malhotra, her actor husband, was not at the ceremony, but his mother Rimma was there, and she turned Kiara’s strongest supporter. Kiara took part in the Falguni and Shane Peacock fashion show that took place on Tuesday in Delhi.

Kiara dressed for the occasion in a matching high-slit skirt, sparkly pink top, and silver heels. She went without any accessories and added delicate, understated makeup to go with her outfit. Kiara blew a kiss to someone in the audience as she entered the stage while grinning. Rimma approached Kiara after the event and embraced and shook her hands. They had a quick talk together as well. As they met Kiara and spoke to her, their family members and friends also came to her.

Kiara walked the ramp while striking various stances and grinning at the crowd. She also paused on the ramp and gave Rimma, who was seated in the front row, numerous kisses. Kiara’s hands also formed the shape of a heart.

A number of videos and images were posted online. A fan commented on their relationship by writing, “Sid’s mom cheering her on is the best.” Her mother-in-law’s support and flying kisses were described as “so adorable” in a comment.

An admirer wrote, “Kiara wakes up and chooses to slay as Barbie.” “Looking like Indian Barbie,” someone said.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara last appeared together in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Along with Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania, the movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Kartik played SatyaPrem in the movie, and Kiara played Katha. As he tries to impress Kiara, Kartik is seen courting her for marriage. The couple marries. Following that, Kiara and Kartik go through a lot of trying times together.

Next, opposite Ram Charan, Kiara will be seen by fans in ‘Game Changer’ directed by Shankar.