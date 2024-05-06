Congress in turmoil after Radhika Khera’s resignation; explosive allegations surface

The resignation of Radhika Khera, the former Congress National Media Coordinator, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Chhattisgarh. Even as the dust begins to settle, startling allegations have surfaced, further fueling the already intense controversy within the Congress.

Parvez Ahmad, the Media Coordinator of Chhattisgarh Congress, alleged that Khera had undertaken significant projects under the guise of a company owned by a close relative during the previous Congress government’s tenure in Chhattisgarh. However, following a change in government, the payment owed to this registered company was suspended by the relevant authorities. Ahmad accused Radhika Khera of implicating senior officials of Chhattisgarh Congress in an attempt to appease the BJP and recover the outstanding payment.

Meanwhile, during a press conference in Delhi, Khera leveled accusations against prominent Chhattisgarh Congress leaders Sushil Anand Shukla and others. She alleged instances of alcohol being offered during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra’ in the state, late-night disturbances at her accommodation, and indecent behavior during a dispute at Rajiv Bhavan, the Congress’ headquarters in Chhattisgarh. Khera further claimed to have notified Pradesh Prabhari Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel about the incidents but asserted that she received no assistance from them.

During the press conference, Khera recounted a dispute at Rajiv Bhavan, where she sought the intervention of Media Department Chairman Sushil Anand Shukla. However, she alleged mistreatment and confinement in her room, prompting her to raise an alarm and eventually escape. Khera also stated that she approached the party’s General Secretary for help but claimed to have been met with indifference.

In response to Khera’s allegations, Chhattisgarh PCC President Deepak Baij stated that he promptly forwarded a report to the AICC for thorough investigation. Emphasising the party’s commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment, Baij highlighted the presence of women in key roles within the Congress, including control rooms, to prevent such incidents. While acknowledging minor disagreements between Khera and Shukla, he firmly dismissed any claims of neglecting Khera due to her visit to the Ram Mandir as baseless. Baij pledged that the party would take decisive action upon uncovering any wrongdoing.

The timing of Radhika Khera’s resignation, just a day before the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, has dealt a significant blow to the Congress and served to energise the BJP. This sudden development has not only disrupted the party’s momentum but also raised questions about internal cohesion and leadership stability. With just hours left until the polls, the Congress faces the challenging task of restoring confidence among its cadre. Meanwhile, the BJP appears emboldened by these developments, capitalising on the opportunity to rally its base and consolidate its position in the state.