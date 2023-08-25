Who is Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa? 18-year-old finishes second on FIDE World Chess Cup

After a span of three days and four gripping matches that spanned two formats, Magnus Carlsen achieved his inaugural victory in the FIDE World Cup on Thursday. The triumph came after a challenging bout against India’s rising star Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who, despite his youthful age of 18, took Carlsen through an intense tie-breaker. Carlsen’s decisive victory emerged in the second game of the tiebreaker, following a draw in each of the preceding games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the ultimate outcome marked a loss for the final, the FIDE World Cup proved to be a memorable event for the Chennai-based teenager. Notably, he secured a coveted spot in the prestigious Candidates Tournament, an occasion designed to identify a contender for world champion Ding Liren in the upcoming world chess championship contest.

At the age of 18, Pragg, who celebrated his birthday during the World Cup, etched his name as the youngest-ever World Cup finalist and winner. Despite holding the 31st seed, he astonishingly reached the pinnacle of the World Cup final.

By reaching the final match, Praggnanandhaa accomplished the distinction of being the third youngest participant, joining the ranks of the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen himself, to qualify for the esteemed Candidates tournament.

Who is Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa?

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu is an accomplished Indian grandmaster and currently holds the title of being the fourth-youngest GM in history (as of April 2021). His remarkable achievement of obtaining this title occurred when he was just 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days old.

Remarkably, he also holds the distinction of being the youngest international master in the annals of chess. Praggnanandhaa’s list of accolades includes three world youth titles: U8 in 2013, U10 in 2015, and U18 in 2019.

In the year 2019, at the age of 13, Praggnanandhaa showcased his prodigious talent by emerging victorious in the Xtracon Chess Open. His undefeated streak of 8.5/10 points in the tournament was particularly impressive, especially considering he outperformed a competitive field that featured 13 GMs with rankings surpassing 2600. This exceptional prowess earned him recognition and acclaim.

Praggnanandhaa’s records:

Continuing his ascent, Praggnanandhaa played a pivotal role in securing a bronze medal for the Indian team at the 2022 FIDE Olympiad. His performance on the third board, where he scored 6.5/9 with a performance rating of 2767, significantly contributed to the team’s success.

Later that same year, he clinched victory at the Asian Continental Chess Championship, further solidifying his reputation as a formidable player on the global stage.

In July 2023, Praggnanandhaa achieved a noteworthy milestone by attaining a live rating of 2700 for the first time in his career. This achievement was a testament to his consistent growth and skill development. His exceptional year continued with a remarkable second-place finish at the FIDE World Cup.

An impressive feat for the 31st seed, he emerged as the youngest player ever to advance to the final. Praggnanandhaa’s journey included victories against esteemed GMs such as Maxime Lagarde, David Navara, Hikaru Nakamura, Ferenc Berkes, Arjun Erigaisi, and Fabiano Caruana, who was the third seed.

Praggnanandhaa’s exceptional performance in the World Cup not only elevated his live rating to 2727 (securing him the 20th world ranking) but also earned him a coveted spot in the highly anticipated 2024 Candidates Tournament. This achievement marked him as the third-youngest candidate in history, an honor shared with legendary figures like Carlsen and GM Bobby Fischer.

The trajectory of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa’s chess career is truly extraordinary. Starting from displaying remarkable prowess at a tender age to attaining unparalleled accomplishments as the youngest International Master and Grandmaster in the history of chess, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has made an enduring impact on the chess realm. Supported wholeheartedly by his parents and fueled by his own unwavering commitment to the game, Praggnanandhaa remains a source of inspiration, forging a path that will guide forthcoming generations of chess enthusiasts.