Karthikeyan Murali Triumphs Over Magnus Carlsen in Chess

A 24-year-old Indian chess grandmaster, Karthikeyan Murali, pulled off a remarkable feat at the ongoing Qatar Masters by defeating the world’s top-ranked player, Magnus Carlsen. This thrilling victory came in the classical chess format and marked the third instance of an Indian player outmaneuvering Carlsen. Karthikeyan’s triumph took place during the seventh round of the tournament, where he adeptly wielded the black pieces.

With this impressive win, he joined the league of leading chess players, including SL Narayan, Javokhir Sindarov, David Paravyan, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nodirbek Yakubboev, all boasting an impressive score of 5.5 out of 7. Karthikeyan now holds a prestigious position in the exclusive club of Indian players who have managed to secure victory against Carlsen in the classical format.

The only other Indian chess champions who have achieved this remarkable feat are none other than the former world champion, Viswanathan Anand, and the esteemed Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna. Harikrishna’s win against Carlsen dates back to 2005 when Carlsen was just a 14-year-old prodigy.

More about Karthikeyan Murali:

Karthikeyan’s chess journey has seen notable victories in the past. In 2015, he emerged as the champion in the 53rd National Premier Chess Championship of India, which took place in Tiruvarur. He clinched the title by edging out Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, whom he defeated in a direct encounter, claiming victory on tiebreak rules after both players scored 8½ points from 13 games.

Karthikeyan’s chess prowess was further evident in the 54th edition of the National Premier Chess Championship, held in Lucknow in 2016. Despite a slow start and a loss to eventual runner-up Aravindh Chithambaram, he secured a crucial win against the top-seeded Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, and with strategic maneuvers and double withdrawals, he gained the lead and ultimately triumphed in the championship.

In January 2019, Karthikeyan showcased his chess finesse by finishing second in the Gibraltar Masters open tournament, which featured a field of over 250 players. His prowess continued to shine in June 2019 when he secured second place in the Asian championships. This accomplishment was boosted by his strategic win with the black pieces against Alireza Firouja, a game in which Karthikeyan displayed remarkable skill by sacrificing his queen on the ninth move.

Karthikeyan Murali’s recent victory against Magnus Carlsen adds another remarkable chapter to his impressive chess career. His success in the Qatar Masters is a testament to his dedication, strategic acumen, and determination to make his mark in the world of chess, further solidifying his status as one of India’s emerging chess prodigies.