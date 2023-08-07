Who is Rahul Panicker? Top Indian armwrestling champ competing in the Pro Panja League

In the field of arm wrestling, Rahul Panicker is well-known and highly respected. He has been fighting professionally for more than ten years and has experienced significant success in both domestic and foreign events.

Panicker is currently competing in the Pro Panja League in which 180 arm wrestlers from across 14 states of the country are competing.

It is a six-team league that will take place across 17 days in New Delhi.

The 45th National Arm wrestling championship was held by The Indian Armwrestling Federation in Srinagar in May this year.

The World Armwrestling Federation holds world championships at the global level. Panicker represented India in the 2019 world championship in which he stood 9th. In the absence of any sponsors and funding from government, his own company sponsored him for the elite world championship.

Besides, he has won eight national championships and ten state championships.

Panicker was raised and born in Kerala, where he first developed an interest in arm wrestling. His father was a powerlifter and his uncle was a national weightlifting coach. His father would force him to use his personal gym which h had maintained for his own training. He started arm-wrestling training and participating in local competitions, quickly earning a reputation as a proficient and powerful arm wrestler.

He made India proud of his accomplishments when he took part in and defeated the world’s strongest bodybuilder, Larry Wheels, in an arm wrestling super match in Dubai.

A pioneer in technology and an entrepreneur, Rahul Alex Panicker served as the Wadhwani Institute for AI as its Chief Innovation Officer.

Additionally, he serves as the president and co-founder of Embrace Innovations and Embrace, a social enterprise startup that develops affordable newborn warmers to assist premature and low birth weight infants.

Armlifting is different from powerlifting or weightlifting as it involves different moves like hook, press, top roll, back pressure, etc.