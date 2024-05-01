Aryan leads four Indians in semi-finals at a Asian Youth Boxing Championships

Spearheaded by Aryan, three more pugilist Yashwardhan Singh, Priyanshu and Sahil stormed into the semifinals of the Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Aryan gave India a superb start with a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Uzbekistan’s Juraev Shakarboy in the 51kg category.

His win was followed by Yashwardhan (63.5kg), who staged a ramarkable

comeback after going down in the first round to clinch a 4-1 victory over Iran’s Mirahmadi Babaheidari.

Advertisement

Priyanshu (71kg) and Sahil (80kg), on the other hand, didn’t break sweat as they wrapped the bout with referee stop the contest (RSC) decision against Chinese Taipei’s Wu Yu En and Turkmenistan’s Yklymov Abdyrahma respectively.

Meanwhile, Jatin campaing ended in the 57kg category with a 1-4 loss against Uzbekistan’s A Nodirbek.

The youth semi-finals will be played on Friday.

Late on Tuesday, Jugnoo (86kg), Tammana (50kg) and Preeti (54kg) claimed victories to enter the U-22 semi-finals.

On Thursday, eight U-22 pugilists will take the ring for their quarter-finals bouts, M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg) and Dhruv Singh (80kg) in the men’s category while Guddi (48kg) and Poonam (57kg) in the women’s section.

Over 390 boxers from more than 24 countries, fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on May 6 and 7