Jadumani, Ajay shine as four Indians advance to semi-finals at Asian Youth Boxing Championships

Mandengbam Jadumani Singh, Nikhil, Ajay Kumar and Ankush registered impressive victories to move into the U-22 semi-finals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Jadumani led India’s charge with a convincing 5-0 over Bhutan’s Phuntsho Kinley in the 51kg quarter-finals bout.

Nikhil (57kg) put up a similar display of dominance, securing a 4-0 win over Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyorov Ayubkhon to continue India’s winning momentum.

Ajay (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) won their respective bouts with a referee stop the contest (RSC) decisions.

Ajay won the bout in the first round itself against Mongolia’s Damdindorj P while Ankush wrapped up his match in the third round against Korea’s Lee Ju Sang.

Meanwhile, Ashish went down fighting 2-3 against Oyun Erdene E of Mongolia in the men’s 54g quarter-finals

The U-22 semi-finals will be played on

Late on Wednesday, Aryan (92kg), Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Rudrika (75kg) won their respective quarter-finals in the youth category.

Friday will see the 22 Indian boxers, including 10 men, competing in the semi-finals.

Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Aryan (51kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Sumit (67kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Sahil (80kg), Aryan (92kg) and Lakshay Rathi (+92kg) will fight in the men’s section

Annu (48kg), Laxmi (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Akansha (70kg), Rudrika (75kg), Khushi Pooniya (81kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+81kg) will be in action in the women’s section.