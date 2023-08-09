Who is Palak Mittal? IIIT Allahabad student bags Rs 1-crore pay package from Amazon

Palak Mittal, a BTech student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad, defied expectations by breaking the mold and receiving a lucrative pay contract worth more than Rs 1 crore from Amazon.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mittal started working at tech giant Amazon’s Berlin branch in August 2022 as a Software Developer for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Notably, Mittal is employed by PhonePe right now in their Bengaluru office.

Her resume tells the story of a talented software developer who is knowledgeable in serverless technologies and can create infrastructure as code. AWS Lambda, AWS S3, AWS Cloudwatch, Typescript, Java, and SQL are among the cloud computing platforms and programming languages that Mittal has familiarity with, according to her credentials.

She also exhibits a noteworthy talent for assuming full responsibility of projects, building software components, and performing data modeling and analysis on complex problems.

Achieving stereotype-busting and raising the bar for Indian tech talent is not just Mittal’s accomplishment. Her IIIT Allahabad coworkers have kept pace with her. Two other students, Anurag received a commendable pay package of Rs 1.25 crore at Amazon itself, while Akhil Singh landed an admirable Rs 1.2 crore deal with Rubrik.

A native of Nashik, Anurag Makade is now a Frontend Engineer at the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, based in Dublin, Ireland. On his social media, he declared this triumphant achievement and said, “Greetings folks, I’m super excited to share that I joined Amazon as a Frontend Engineer!”

Anurag acquired expertise as a software developer at Cure-fit in Bengaluru prior to being hired by Amazon. He served as an analyst intern at American Express, Gurugram, from September 2022 onwards.

These three IIIT grads are setting new standards for Indian tech graduates globally and creating ripples in the global tech scene.