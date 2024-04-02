UP emerges as one of fastest-growing markets for home, kitchen, and outdoor business of Amazon.in

Amazon.in on Tuesday announced a remarkable growth across Uttar Pradesh, with an impressive 25% Y-O-Y increase across home and kitchen categories.

The online marketplace is seeing healthy double-digit growth in new customers from UP, with the majority coming from Tier 2 and below cities.

The company has confirmed UP as one of the largest markets for Amazon.in, with Lucknow, Noida and Ghaziabad contributing to more than 50% of the total demand coming from the state. Customers from the city of Nawabs love to shop for furniture, fitness products, bathroom products, DIY wall paints, and premium kitchen appliances. Lucknow is also one of the strongest markets for sustainable products, witnessing more than a two-fold growth in items such as energy-efficient appliances, solar panels, and water-conserving water purifiers.

Amazon.in also celebrated its success in the region at a daylong event in Lucknow on Tuesday. The exhibition featured products across furniture, home essentials, kitchen appliances, home décor & lighting, sports & fitness, EV & vehicle accessories, outdoor & gardening categories and much more. This one-of-a-kind showcase gave media and partners a chance to experience their favorite brands and products while interacting with the Amazon India’s leadership.

Commenting on the occasion, K N Srikanth, Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India said: “Uttar Pradesh is an extremely important region for Amazon.in and we are delivering across all 70 districts and all serviceable pin codes of the state. We are thrilled to introduce Amazon.in’s Home and Kitchen Xperience Arena in Lucknow to celebrate the love we have received from the region. As India’s most preferred marketplace, we are deeply committed to delivering ‘har muskaan ki apni dukaan’ through an exceptional customer experience and a wide selection of products that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

To further elevate the shopping convenience for customers, Amazon.in recently expanded the installation services across products such as fans, lighting, and kitchen & bath accessories in addition to already available options for fans, kitchen & bath accessories, chairs and much more. Additionally, with the availability of EVs on India’s most preferred online destination, customers from UP are showing strong demand for electric vehicles from brands such as Hero Vida and Bajaj Chetak.