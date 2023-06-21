Who is Neil deGrasse Tyson, the astrophysicist who met PM Modi

American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson met with PM Modi on Wednesday. Tyson expressed his optimism about India’s future, highlighting the country’s rapid progress in the space sector. The discussions revolved around India’s space exploration missions and the newly launched National Space Policy, with a particular focus on opportunities for private sector and academic collaborations.

During the meeting, Tyson presented Modi with his book, “Space Chronicles,” and praised the prime minister’s scientific thoughtfulness. Tyson commended Modi’s vision and stated that the sky is not the limit for him. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the fruitful exchange between the two and their extensive discussion on India’s space advancements.

Turning to Tyson’s background, he was born on October 5, 1958, in Manhattan to Sunchita Feliciano Tyson and Cyril deGrasse Tyson. His passion for astronomy began during his high school years at the Bronx High School of Science, eventually leading to him giving lectures in the field. Tyson declined an invitation from Dr. Carl Sagan to participate in undergraduate programs at Cornell University and instead pursued a major in physics at Harvard University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in 1980.

Tyson continued his education, earning a Master of Arts in Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin in 1983 and a Master of Philosophy in astrophysics from Columbia University in 1989. He went on to complete his doctorate in astrophysics and embarked on a career that included positions at Princeton University, the Hayden Planetarium, the American Museum of Natural History, and the University of Maryland.

In addition to his research and academic endeavors, Tyson has written books, articles, and a column for the Natural History magazine called “Universe.” He coined the term “Manhattanhenge” to describe the phenomenon of the setting sun aligning with Manhattan’s street grids. Tyson has also played active roles in aerospace commissions and received honors, including NASA’s Distinguished Public Service Medal.

Tyson’s involvement in popular science programs, such as “The Universe” on The History Channel, has made him a familiar face in science communication. He has expressed his personal views on spirituality, religion, and science in essays like “The Perimeter of Ignorance” and “Holy Wars.”

Throughout his career, Tyson has been an advocate for NASA and continues to support its growth and operations. His meeting with PM Modi further signifies the importance of scientific collaborations and the potential for India’s advancements in the space sector.