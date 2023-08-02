Who is Natalya Ilina? Her family is from Ukraine and Russia and is torn due to war

As news broke out about Rahul Mahajan’s marriage to Natalya Ilina, the actress shared a heart-rending post about her family background and lineage. Actress Natalya Ilina hails from Kazakhstan and has origins in both Russia and Ukraine. Natalya’s maternal grandmother was from Ukraine, while her maternal grandfather was Russian.

So, when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, she took to Instagram to share her thoughts, she wrote, “My dadi was Russian and my dada was German. My nana was Russian and my nani was Ukrainian. My family was basically formed as a child of WW2 when Russians were against Germans right now, seeing Russian people against Ukrainian feels like a family pushed to fight against their own family. My heart breaks into pieces. It’s hard to keep quiet and it’s hard to comment”.

The couple had compatibility issues since the beginning of their marriage in 2018. They parted ways last year, as per the report, and have filed for divorce.

Rahul, who was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 2, has neither denied nor confirmed the divorce.

Prior to their marriage with Natalya, he was married to Dimpy Ganguly (2010–2015) and Shweta Singh (2006–2008), both of whom accused him of domestic abuse.

In 2018, Rahul and Natalya got married. Natalya was 25 years old when they got married, and Rahul was 43. After their marriage, Natalya turned to Hinduism, as Rahul had disclosed in 2020.

“There were compatibility problems between the two from the start. But they did everything they could to prolong their marriage. The romance between Rahul and Natalya ended last year, and they have now filed for divorce,” a news report quoted sources as saying.

The former couple reportedly submitted the paperwork last year, although it is unclear whether the divorce has already been finalized or is pending.