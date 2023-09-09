Who is Margaret MacLeod? US State Department’s spokesperson is a fluent Hindi speaker

At the G20 summit in India, the spotlight recently shifted to Margaret MacLeod, the US State Department’s spokesperson, thanks to her unexpected statements in Hindi. This move has piqued the interest of Hindi speakers worldwide. Let’s take a closer look at Margaret MacLeod and her role.

Margaret MacLeod serves as the US State Department’s spokesperson for Hindi and Urdu-speaking audiences worldwide. In this capacity, she effectively conveys the United States’ foreign policy priorities to these linguistic communities.

A seasoned Foreign Service Officer, MacLeod has served in various overseas assignments, including roles in US Missions in India, Pakistan, and Japan. Her contributions also extend to domestic assignments, where she has worked in International Security and Non-Proliferation, International Organizations, and as a fellow on Capitol Hill.

With an impressive academic background, she holds a doctorate in Sustainable Development from Columbia University, earned her bachelor’s degree in International Economics from Georgetown University, and pursued studies at the Delhi School of Economics as a Rotary Scholar. Notably, MacLeod is proficient in both spoken and written Hindi and Urdu.

Taking a glimpse at her LinkedIn profile, MacLeod describes herself as a results-driven professional with a fourteen-year career as a US diplomat. Her experience includes working in the US Senate and the US Mission to the United Nations, as well as various international assignments.

Her roles have encompassed tasks such as writing for high-ranking officials, strategic communication, public speaking, and ensuring regulatory compliance within a global organization.

What did Margaret MacLeod say?

During the G20 summit, a reporter from ANI approached MacLeod, conversing with her in Hindi. When asked about the specific topics that the leaders would discuss, MacLeod responded in Hindi, stating that as of now, the details of their agenda remain undisclosed.

However, she expressed her belief that the discussions would likely revolve around global peace. MacLeod also highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the United States and India across various domains, including critical emerging technologies, AI, education, and student mobility. She further emphasized America’s readiness to work closely with India, driven by the ambition and aspirations of Indian students.

In response to a question about the global south’s voice, MacLeod acknowledged India’s rising economic prominence and its efforts to assert itself on the global stage.