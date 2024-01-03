G-20 website faced 16 lakh cyber attacks per minute during summit

During the G-20 summit held in India last year, its official website faced frequent cyber attacks, government’s cyber crime coordination body Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) said on Wednesday.

Addressing the annual press conference of the I4C in New Delhi on Wednesday, I4C CEO Rajesh Kumar, inreply to media’s queries over cyber attacks, said the G-20 India website continued to face cyber attacks up to the extent of 16 lakh per minute.

Kumar said that the G20 website was attacked soon after its launch, and they peaked during the summit.

However, praising the concerned security agencies, he said their efforts kept things under control and problems were kept at bay.

The website, was subjected to a large number of “pings” regarding large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, as per the official.

The revelations were made by the senior official while addressing questions over cyber- attack attempts on government infrastructure.

Reportedly, a denial-of-service attack is a kind of cyber-attack where the attacker tries to make a machine or network resource unavailable to its intended users by temporarily or indefinitely disrupting services.

Such attacks overloads the websites with unprecedented amounts of traffic, and such attacks are said to be executed by the use of bots.

With the tremendous load due to these on servers of the websites, it becomes difficult to access them, even by the intended users.

I4C is an initiative by the Centre to effectively deal cyber crimes and maintain better coordination amongst multiple agencies dealing with the same as the crimes of this nature were on a rise internationally.

The I4C is affiliated with the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the concept goes back to 2014, when the MHA had constituted a coordination group amongst all states departments and the agencies concerned.