Margaret MacLeod highlights diverse US-India collaboration in G20 summit

The G20 summit currently taking place in India has seen significant developments in the US-India bilateral meeting. Margaret MacLeod, the spokesperson for the US State Department, expressed enthusiasm about the discussions, highlighting the diverse range of sectors in which India and the US collaborate.

MacLeod stated, “We will have discussions on several issues. India and the US share a partnership in several sectors including critical emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Education, Student mobility, and others. America wants to work with India after seeing the ambition of the youth in India.”

During the event, a reporter from ANI conducted an interview with MacLeod in Hindi, inquiring about the specific topics the leaders would address.

In response, Margaret MacLeod said, “So far, there is no information available on their specific agenda. However, I can state that the discussions will likely revolve around global peace. We have engaged in collaboration with India across various fields, including crucial emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence, education, and student mobility. Observing India’s student population, ambition, and aspirations, America is prepared to work closely with India.”

When asked about the voice of the global south, MacLeod acknowledged India’s growing economic influence and its efforts to assert its voice on the global stage. She emphasized the importance of including opinions from around the world in discussions and revealed ongoing talks regarding African Union membership, which the United States supports.