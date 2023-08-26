Who is Manish Raj? Physics Wallah educator called out for casteist remark

Manish Raj, a teacher affiliated with the educational technology company Physics Wallah has expressed regret for using a derogatory term related to caste during an online teaching session.

The company shared a video statement

from the teacher, Manish Raj, on its official platform (formerly Twitter), emphasizing their commitment to inclusivity as a fundamental principle.

Raj stated that he used the remark unintentionally and that causing harm was never his purpose. We deeply regret & apologize for the inappropriate remarks made by one of our teachers which has hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community.

The concerned teacher has rendered a formal apology. Promoting inclusivity is one of our core values and will ensure it’s not repeated,” the Noida-based company noted in its post on X. “A few days back while explaining a topic…unconsciously and unintentionally, I spoke something that hurt many people. I want to apologise to the Dalit community, I am ashamed, and will never make this mistake again,” Raj said in his video statement.

What sparked the dispute?

A video clip circulated widely featuring the Physics instructor using a derogatory term while discussing a concept. “Why did I even choose this career path? Sometimes, I feel sorry for having to pursue this (teaching). Honestly, it might have been more favorable if you had made me a shoe polisher… My life would have been more tranquil,” he remarked.

Outpouring of Backing for Manish Raj

Nevertheless, his students have rallied behind him on social media, asserting that a selectively edited video has been deliberately spread to tarnish his reputation. #SupportMrSir He is a Kind hearted Person.

Ye adhi adhuri clip hmari class ki hai jo viral ho rahi hai Spammers adhi adhuri video dalkar Mr Sir(Manish Raj Sir) ko defame kar rahe hain. Mr Sir ka koi kuch nhi bigad sakta.

We all are with him. DON’T TRY TO DEFAME HIM!!!! Another mentions I stand with. MR (MANISH RAJ).sir His intensions can never be wrong for students.. #supportmrsir