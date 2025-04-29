‘No casteism please’ posters greet Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli

Political stirring has intensified here on Tuesday in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s visit with hoardings posters coming up against the local MP in the Harchandpur area.

One poster read: ‘You will break with casteism, we will associate with nationalism’. ‘Rahul Gandhi, please do not get entangled our Rae Bareli into casteism’, added another poster.

Advertisement

The hoardings were installed BJP Yuva Mandal President of Harchandpur Harshit Singh Tomar. On being asked about the hoardings, he said, “Jako dear Ram Vaidehi, Tahi Vote Kau Na Dehi.”

Advertisement

Harshit Singh objected to a statement made by Rahul Gandhi during his last meeting where he raised questions about the caste of administrative officials. He said the statement of Rahul Gandhi promotes casteism and thereby cause divisions in society.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement raising questions about the caste of administrative officials had stirred a controversy. Now that he is on a visit to Rae Bareli the issue is being raised again with many asking Rahul Gandhi not to impose casteism the city. They believe such statements can are detrimental to a healthy society.