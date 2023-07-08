Who Is Mahnoor Baloch? Pakistani Actress Who Criticized Shah Rukh Khan’s Acting Skills

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch recently found herself at the center of a social media frenzy following her candid remarks about Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s acting skills. During a talk show, Mahnoor shared her opinion that while Shah Rukh Khan possessed a charismatic personality and knew how to promote himself, she believed he lacked the prowess of a skilled actor. Her comments ignited a passionate debate among fans who passionately defended their beloved superstar.

In light of the recent controversy, it’s worth taking a closer look at Mahnoor Baloch herself. Born in America and later becoming a Canadian Pakistani actress, Mahnoor has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her career began in 1993 with her television debut in the drama serial “Marvi,” which aired on PTV. Throughout her career, Mahnoor has received acclaim from critics for her fitness and youthful on-screen presence.

In addition to acting, Mahnoor has also ventured into directing and producing her own drama serials. In 2000, she took on the role of director for the first time with the series “Lamhay,” followed by another television series titled “Patjhar Ki Chaioon.”

Notably, Mahnoor Baloch received the Lux Style Award for Best Actress in 2012 for her exceptional performance in the drama series “Talafi,” which aired on PTV. She has also appeared in various other notable productions, including Geo TV’s Eid special play “Come On Hum Dum” in 2013, where she played the role of the wife of co-star Mohib Mirza. Furthermore, Mahnoor made her presence felt in Pakistani cinema with her role in the film “Main Hoon Shahid Afridi” in 2013. She even filmed an item song titled “Teri Hi Kami” alongside Mathira and Humayun Saeed for the movie.

In a surprising move, Mahnoor Baloch also made her Hollywood debut in 2013, starring in the film “Torn.” She portrayed the character of Maryam, a grieving mother who loses her teenage son in an explosion at a suburban mall.

Beyond her successful career, Mahnoor’s personal life has seen its own milestones. She was married to Hameed Siddiqui at the young age of 15 and has a daughter named Laila Hameed, who got married in 2015. Mahnoor joyfully entered the role of grandmother in 2016, adding another dimension to her fulfilling life.