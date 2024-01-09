Mahira Khan honors Parveen Babi in stunning photo shoot

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Indian star Parveen Babi, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her latest photo shoot. Decked up in a resplendent rani pink saree and sporting a last-minute haircut reminiscent of the legendary style icon, Mahira poured her heart into honoring the timeless beauty of Parveen Babi.

The inspiration behind Mahira’s homage dates back to a pivotal moment in her life when she stumbled upon a captivating Time magazine cover featuring the enchanting Parveen Babi. Intrigued by the sheer allure and charisma exuded by Babi, Mahira delved into the Indian star’s filmography, developing a profound admiration for her on-screen presence. The admiration didn’t stop at mere appreciation; it transformed into a genuine connection with Parveen Babi’s artistry.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Mahira Khan gracefully moves in the pink saree, embodying the spirit of Parveen Babi. She reminisces about the impact of that iconic Time magazine cover, expressing her love for Babi’s songs and acknowledging her as a true style icon. To enhance the tribute, Mahira even treats her audience to a snippet of Parveen’s popular song “Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba” from the film Namak Halal.

Despite the glamour and poise exhibited in the photo shoot, Mahira Khan candidly opens up about the challenges she faced during the session. The actor, still on the path to recovery from multiple fractures in her right foot, shared snippets of the behind-the-scenes struggle. In one video, she stands elegantly in a silver kurta, facing a massive screen projecting Parveen Babi’s iconic songs. This poignant moment captures Mahira immersing herself in the aura of her muse, despite the physical limitations imposed by her recent foot injury.

Expressing gratitude towards her supportive team, Mahira acknowledges the difficulties of the shoot, highlighting it as her first endeavor since the foot injury. The team’s love and care played a pivotal role in making the tribute a reality, showcasing the resilience and dedication of Mahira Khan to pay homage to a timeless Bollywood icon in her own unique and challenging circumstances.