Who is Mahesh Baghel? Pronounced ‘dead,’ miraculously comes back to life

Mahesh Baghel Former BJP District President of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to the hospital for treatment and was pronounced “Dead” by the physician, and sorrow filled the air. The family’s state of distress escalated as they wept inconsolably. Meanwhile, the family began the last arrangements with a heavy heart. Unexpectedly, the body twitched, and Mahesh’s eyes fluttered open, leading to a miracle. The supposedly deceased individual had come back to life, leaving everyone in shock. The astonishing event has become the talk of the entire city

According to the family members of Mahesh Baghel, they brought him to their residence in Sarai Khwaja when he was pronounced deceased by the doctors at Pushpanjali Hospital. While the bereaved relatives were lamenting his passing, they noticed a remarkable development – Baghel’s eyes opened, and his body showed signs of movement. Reacting swiftly to this unexpected turn of events, the family rushed Baghel to New Agra Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Presently, Mahesh Baghel is under the care of medical professionals at Pushpanjali Hospital in Agra. His brother, Lakhan Singh Baghel, shared with the media that his recovery is progressing rapidly, his blood pressure currently stands at 114/70 and he is now in good health. The hospital doctors have identified a chest infection as part of his diagnosis.

This is actually no less than a miracle. Following the news of Mahesh Baghel’s apparent demise, social media was flooded with messages of condolences, and people were sharing heartfelt tributes to the former leader. However, after the surprising revelation of his survival, a wave of well-wishes and prayers for his quick recuperation has inundated the virtual platforms.