Who is Lyubov Prigozhina, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s wife?

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was among the passengers listed on a private jet that tragically crashed in the northern vicinity of Moscow, as confirmed by Russian aviation authorities. There were no survivors from the crash. In light of this event, let us look at some interesting details about his wife Lyubov Prigozhina.

Who is Lyubov Prigozhina ?

Lyubov Prigozhina, born on June 26, 1970, is a Russian businesswoman and pharmacist who was married to Yevgeny Prigozhin. Her prominence is largely attributed to her association with her husband. Notably, she is the proprietor of a chain of boutique establishments recognized as the Chocolate Museum, situated in Saint Petersburg.

She completed her high school education in Russia and then pursued higher studies in the medical field. She graduated with a degree in pharmacy.

In addition to this, she is the owner of a wellness center located in the Leningrad region. Her ownership also extends to a boutique hotel named the Crystal Spa & Residence, which earned the esteemed Perfect Spa Project award in 2013.

Additionally, she possesses ownership of Agat LLC, a subsidiary of Concord Management and Consulting LLC. This latter company is part of the Concord group.

At the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, Western nations imposed financial sanctions on Lyubov Prigozhina due to the benefits her husband gained from public contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense during the Crimea annexation and the pro-Russian separatist occupation in eastern Ukraine.

Despite the imposition of sanctions, Lyubov Prigozhina continues to provide significant support to her husband. Operating discreetly, she wields considerable influence and holds a pivotal position in managing the Wagner Group’s operations.

There is limited public information available regarding Lyubov Prigozhina. She intentionally chooses to keep a low profile and avoid attracting attention.

About the accident:

Yevgeny Prigozhin is recognized as a Russian oligarch, leader of mercenaries, and formerly held a position of close trust with Russian President Vladimir Putin, until he initiated a rebellion in June 2023.

The aircraft is said to have caught fire upon impact with the ground and was subsequently consumed by flames. Its total flight duration was under 30 minutes. While not officially confirmed, there are reports suggesting that the jet might have belonged to Prigozhin.