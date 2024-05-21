Delhi Excise policy PMLA case: Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till May 31

In a setback to former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, a Delhi court on Tuesday extended his judicial custody in the liquor policy linked money laundering case till May 31. The court set the next date of hearing on May 31.

Sisodia has been incarcerated since February 2023 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is expected to pronounce its verdict today on Sisodia’s bail pleas in liquor policy-linked money laundering and corruption cases filed by the CBI and the ED.

Advertisement

The High Court had reserved its order on the AAP leader’s bail plea on May 14.

Earlier this month, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet in the liquor policy case. In the charge sheet, the probe agency named the Aam Aadmi Party as accused in the case.

This was the first time in the country’s jurisprudence that a political party has been made an accused in a case.

The AAP has rejected any irregularities in the scheme and alleged a conspiracy is being hatched at the behest of the ruling BJP to finish the party.

Delhi CM and Sisodia’s former boss Arvind Kejriwal has also been named as accused in the case. He was arrested by the ED in March early this year.

Kejriwal is currently out of interim bail till June 1.