Pune Porsche Accident: Father of minor driver arrested, crime branch to probe case

Police on Tuesday detained the father of the teen driver involved in the Pune Porsche accident which had claimed two lives.

Minor’s father, identified as Vishal Agarwal, was arrested from Sambhajinagar area of Aurangabad district in Maharashtra, according to the police.

He has been charged under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act which pertain to “wilful neglect of a child and providing intoxicating substances to a minor, respectively.”

The case has now been transferred to Pune Police’s crime branch amid the victim’s family’s claim that it was not an accident but a murder.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday when the minor behind the wheels, hit a motorcycle, instantly killing the rider and the pillion.

The victims have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. They were reportedly returning after attending a get-together when the speeding Porsche hit their bike from behind, resulting in their death on the spot.

Initial investigation revealed that the minor had consumed alcohol at a local pub and was drunk when his car rammed into the bike.

The owner and the manager of the pub have also been arrested for serving alcohol to minors.

On May 19, the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the accused involved in the car accident. He was asked to write an essay on the accident as a bail condition.

Meanwhile after the minor was released on bail, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the Pune Police commissioner tried to protect the accused and demanded his suspension.

“The Police Commissioner should be suspended. He tried to protect the accused. A young couple was killed and the accused was granted bail within 2 hours. In the video, it can be seen that he was drunk, but his medical report was negative. Who is helping the accused? Who is this Police Commissioner? He should be removed or the people of Pune will come on the streets…,” he said.