Who is Leah Juliett, founder of March Against Revenge Porn?

Famous for her work in the LGBTQ+ community, Leah Juliett is a young 23-year-old non-binary social activist apart from being a writer, speaker, and nonprofit leader. More notably, she is also the founder of March Against Revenge Porn.

What actually is revenge porn? It is when someone who has been an intimate partner shares private images, meant only for him/ her, in public without consent. Speaking to Teen Vogue, Leah Juliett revealed she was 14 when a classmate had sent her naked pictures to everyone in their school. Suffering in silence for many years, she finally decided to speak up against revenge porn. She even leads the ‘March against revenge porn’ in New York’s Brooklyn in order to raise awareness about revenge porn.

One of Leah’s thesis was entitled “Redefining Revenge: A Mixed-Method Analysis of State Revenge Porn Legislation and Comprehensive Federal Legislation for Modern America”.

Apart from it, Leah is also a member of the National Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists (NLGJA). She has worked relentlessly on exposing the intersection of LGBTQ+ identity and cyber sexual violence for which she won the 2018 Excellence in Student Journalism Award.

Entitled ‘The True Transgender Tipping Point’, Leah’s honors research practicum examined the legibility and visibility of transgender bodies in media and beyond.

About six years ago, Leah received funding to set up the National LGBTQ+ Youth Town Hall, a social media campaign and town hall event empowering LGBTQ+ youth voters. As Executive Director of the National LGBTQ+ Town Hall campaign, she hosted the official town hall event in October 2018.

From Connecticut, US, Leah is the recipient of the ‘Excellence in Student Journalism honor’ from the National Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists.

A graduate of Western Connecticut State University, Leah has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a Minor in Conflict Resolution and a concentration in Gender Studies and Justice and Law Administration. Leah is currently pursuing her Masters in Social Justice and Community Organizing from Prescott College (expected 2021).

In her university days, she actively worked on the university’s transgender housing and bathroom policy.

She has been covered by prestigious media houses like CNN, BBC, The Huffington Post, The Hollywood Reporter, PopSugar, BuzzFeed, Teen Vogue and MTV.

Leah is one of the first non-binary titleholders to hold a role in the Miss America Organization—is currently Miss Greater Rockville 2020/21 in the Miss America Organization.

She had the opportunity to attend the highest-level meeting on LGBTQ+ issues in the history of the United Nations. She was representative of GLAAD, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ media organization from 2016-2019. Leah has received leadership training from the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference (2013) and the GLAAD Media Institute (2017).

She also served as a District Intern to United States Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. During this time, she investigated the close relationship between revenge porn and human sex trafficking. She later presented this research to the Trafficking in Persons Council at the Connecticut General Assembly.

In 2017, when she was the District Intern to United States Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, she built up an accessible database of district-wide LGBTQ+ resources for administrative use.