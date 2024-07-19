Tanmoy Bose gets international recognition

Sri Chinmoy Aspiration-Ground in Queens, New York, honoured tabla exponent Pandit Tanmoy Bose, with the prestigious Sri Chinmoy Culture-Light Award. This award is given to individuals with an extraordinary ability to illuminate humanity through their exceptional contributions in various cultural fields, including music, literature, visual arts, diplomacy, academics, and sports.

Pandit Bose has played tabla around the globe.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured to have received the ‘Sri Chinmoy Culture-Light Award’. Sri Chinmoy’s teachings of peace and harmony resonate deeply with my ethos, and I am grateful for this recognition of my efforts to bring the ancient spirit of music to audiences worldwide. This award inspires me to continue my journey of spreading the light of music and fostering cultural understanding through my creative art”, said Bose, the maestro.

