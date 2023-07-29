Who is Laik Ahmed Fida Hussain Sheikh, shooter of Chhota Shakeel gang?

Laik Ahmed Fida Hussain Sheikh, a 50-year-old man, arrested by the Mumbai Police, is a shooter of the Chhota Shakeel gang. He was arrested by Pydhonie Police from near Thane railway station on July 28. Sheikh is accused in the murder of a member of the arrested underworld don Chhota Rajan gang.

On April 2 1997, Sheikh along with his accomplices shot dead Munna Dhari who was a member of the arrested underworld don Chhota Rajan gang.

At that time, the police arrested Sheikh by filing a complaint under Sections 302, 34 of the IPC and Sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act against the suspect.

In 1998, a judge granted bail to Sheikh on bond, the police official continued.

The accused Sheikh disappeared in 1998 and did not show up for any court proceedings, at which point he was labelled a fugitive.

Secret sources provided the police with information indicating that the accused Sheikh resided in Mumbra. then, when they arrived at the address, they could not trace him. Nobody recognized him in the area. Police also received information that the accused worked as a taxi driver at the Thane campus.

Finally, the police were able to trace him by setting a trap and arrested him on Friday.