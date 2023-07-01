In this digital era, where we often feel disconnected, it’s important to appreciate the efforts of those who work tirelessly to ensure our food orders are delivered on time. Karan Apte, a Zomato delivery agent, went above and beyond on his birthday by adding a special touch to each order he delivered. He distributed chocolates along with the food, making every customer feel valued and special.

Karan shared pictures of these “special orders” on his Facebook page, and the snippets of his birthday celebration quickly gained viral attention. The post was shared by the popular Facebook page “Indians on Internet 2.0,” causing it to spread rapidly across various social media platforms. Karan mentioned in his post that it was his birthday, shared a mirror selfie in his new shirt, and showcased a Zomato food delivery packet sealed with a 5-star chocolate bar.

Netizens were filled with joy and appreciation upon witnessing this heartwarming gesture. Many people took screenshots of the post and shared it widely, including the renowned Facebook page RVCJ, which captioned it as “Ya boi went viral.” The comment section overflowed with blessings for Karan, and some users even urged Zomato to acknowledge his kindness with a special gift.

Karan’s sweet and thoughtful act has touched the hearts of millions on social media, turning him into an inspiration. It serves as a reminder of the power of small gestures and the positive impact they can have in brightening someone’s day. In a world that often feels disconnected, acts of kindness like Karan’s bridge the gap and remind us of the warmth and compassion that still exist.