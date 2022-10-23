K'taka min slaps woman, claims was 'stopping' from falling at feet

Karnataka’s Housing Minister V. Somanna on Saturday was caught on camera slapping a woman at an event.

The BJP leader was in Hangala village of Chamarajanagar district to distribute land titles at a public program. Minister was confronted by a woman identified as Kempamma, who was angry about not receiving a land title, pleaded the minister to help her also get a plot title deed at the event.

To which, the visibly furious minister slapped her. However, the woman, despite being assaulted, is seen immediately touching the Minister’s feet. She also denied that the minister slapped her.

The event stoked a controversy as visuals of Minister slappi allegedly slapping the woman went viral.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at a land deeds distribution function in Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district. Nearly 175 people, who were eligible for the title deeds under a land regularisation in the rural areas scheme, were to receive title deeds at the event.

The minister, who is the district in-charge for Chamarajnagar, later claimed that he was trying to push the woman away in order to “stop her from falling at his feet”.

Congress condemned the Minister and questions PM’s claim of respecting ” Naari Shakti”. Youth Congress national president, Srinivas BV took to Twitter and wrote, “Karnataka BJP Minister @VSOMANNA_BJP shamelessly slaps a woman in public. Is this Sanghi’s way to respect the “Nari shakti” that the PM proclaims in his speeches?”

“Where is the Women and Child Development Minister @smritiirani of the country amidst the constant atrocities being committed by BJP leaders against women?,” the Congress leader added.