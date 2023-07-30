Rapper Cardi B threw the microphone on the person who tossed their drink at her on the stage, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In a surprising moment, one of the fans threw liquid from a cup at her while she was performing. Cardi B was surprised and she also took no time in throwing the microphone at the person.

While this isn’t the first time an artist has been struck by objects thrown at them while performing, most have not been seen striking back, but rather walking off the stage to take a moment. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Cardi B’s representative for comment.

Musicians have faced similar situations throughout the years, however, there is an increase in such incidents in recent years.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this month, Bebe Rexha was hurt after being struck by a cell phone during a concert as well as country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet thrown at her by a fan. A phone was also flung at Drake’s arm during the opening night of his It’s All a Blur Tour, and Lil Nas X had sex toys thrown at him during a headline show. In June, Ava Max was hit in the eye by a concert attendee after they rushed onto the stage. That same month, Pink was shocked when a fan reportedly placed their mother’s ashes in front of her during one of her live shows.

Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Kelly Clarkson are just a few artists who have been outspoken about their opinions on the alarming trend.

The ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer previously told THR how traumatic these fan encounters can be, saying, “When your eyes are closed and you’re singing and you’re vulnerable in this space and someone just kind of attacks you like that — that really was not a good experience for me,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.