Who is Kapil Sangwan? Gangster whose phone call with AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on ‘vasooli’ has come to light

Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu is a gangster who is accused of extortion and has cas against Arms Act against him.

He is currently in the news as a result of an audio recording in which he is reported to be speaking with AAP MLA Naresh Balyan. ‘Vasooli’ or recovery is the main topic of discussion, in particular planning and targeting.

He was arrested in 2014 under Arms Act and was out on parole when he fled away and is now in England. His brother is also accused in cases under Arms Act. Sangwan lived at Nanda Enclave in Najfagrh , Dwarka distt in Delhi. He had his early education from Dwarkapuri and has a degree in hotel management from Amity University.

In the recording, the gangster advises the MLA to turn off the speaker to avoid detection. This is followed by a detailed conversation about further plans.

Within the audio, the MLA asks, “Kis par karna hai?” (Whom do you want to do it to?), to which the gangster responds that Guru Charan, a builder in Puran sector is on his list. To this, Kapil Sangwan suggests that if the MLA arranges it, he will make the necessary phone calls.

The revelation of this audio tape by a national media outlet has altered Delhi’s political climate.

The tape suggests that gangsters in Delhi have gained confidence thanks to the AAP MLA, which has led to their repeated targeting of builders. In one of the cases, vasooli was done from Guru Charan, the owner of ASD Builder. He was even given the death threat if he didn’t. In reaction, Guru Charan filed a complaint with the Delhi police department’s Mohan Garden station, which led to police intervention. The constant attempts by thugs to harm Guru Charan and other businesspeople in Delhi were also emphasized by his son.

The discovery of the AAP MLA’s involvement in this extortion scam along with Sangwan has generated a political controversy in Delhi. Both are in the spotlight now.