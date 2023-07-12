Who is Jyoti Sonar, 32-Year-Old Woman Who Drowned in Arabian Sea While Taking a Picture?

Jyoti Sonar has been making headlines after a wave in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai’s bandstand carried her away while she was taking a picture with her husband. The incident has shaken a lot of adventure seekers, as evident on social media comments. In light of that, let us delve into some details about Jyoti.

Jyoti Sonar was a 32-year-old woman who succumbed to a tragedy while having a good time with her family in Mumbai. Originally from Gautam Nagar, Rabale, Jyoti and her family planned picnics and adventures to spend some quality time together.

Their last family outing turned to tragedy on Sunday evening when Jyoti Sonar was swept away by a giant wave at Bandstand in Bandra. Sonar’s husband, Mukesh, and their three children were present at the time of the incident and watched helplessly as she was dragged into the sea.

Advertisement

Sonar and her husband had ventured onto a rock near the water’s edge to take photos when a wave hit the rock, knocking them both off balance. Mukesh was able to grab hold of a bystander, but Sonar was swept away by the current. Her body was recovered by the Mumbai Fire Brigade late Sunday night.

Mukesh told police that he had tried his best to save his wife, but the waves were too strong. And when the fourth wave hit, he held Jyoti’s saree when his leg was held by a bystander who wanted to save the couple. He added that he is now “paranoid” about the water and will never go near the sea again.

Mukesh works as a private firm technician and the family hails from Gautam Nagar. This incident has shaken the foundation of the family, he said after the incident. Their children, who are 12 and six years old, were screaming when Jyoti was on the verge of being carried away.

The incident has highlighted the dangers of venturing out near the deadly areas for pictures in the ocean, especially during high tide. The Mumbai Fire Brigade has urged people to be aware of the risks and to stay away from the water when the tide is high.