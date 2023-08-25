Who is JoJo Offerman, Bray Wyatt’s Fiancee?

JoJo Offerman is recognized as a professional wrestler, primarily acknowledged for her presence on the reality television series, Total Divas.

Born on March 10, 1994, she is the offspring of Jose Offerman, a notable professional baseball player. In 2013, JoJo Offerman inaugurated her appearance on Total Divas, marking her introduction to the entertainment industry. Beyond her wrestling career, she undertook the role of a ring announcer within WWE, serving both on the general shows and the RAW brand.

She was previously in a romantic involvement with Bray Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, prior to his untimely passing in August 2023.

On April 2022, Jojo disclosed that the two had become engaged. In a post showing off her flashy ring, JoJo wrote: “A million times YES! I love you Windham and I can’t wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already…”

How many kids did they have?

A year after making their relationship public on Instagram, Bray and JoJo celebrated the birth of their son, Knash Sixx, on May 18, 2019.

Continuing the joyous journey, their daughter, Hyrie Von, arrived on May 28, 2020.

Before becoming parents with JoJo, Bray had two daughters from his previous marriage to Samantha Rotunda.

“Well, I know what’s funny is that Windham – who you all know I’m with now – he always used to say, ‘You know, I can’t be filmed [for “Total Divas”].’ I remember quite a few of us would go around his area because they couldn’t film him … There were a few of those people. I don’t know who exactly, but he was one of them.”

Following an extended period of absence from television, Offerman’s association with WWE came to an end in early 2021. Meanwhile, Wyatt is presently gearing up for a significant showdown in the inaugural Pitch Black Match, where he will face off against LA Knight at WWE’s Royal Rumble event scheduled for January 28.

What happened to Bray Wyatt ?

In a tweet shared by WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H and reported by X, it was relayed that WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda reached out with the grievous news of the unforeseen passing of our enduring WWE family member, Windham Rotunda, who was also known as Bray Wyatt. The tweet expresses condolences to his family and urges everyone to honour their privacy during this period.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, through X, provided information regarding Bray’s demise. This information disclosed that his death was could be because of a heart attack.